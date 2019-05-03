Twins' Jose Berrios: Goes seven strong
Berrios (5-1) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Astros.
Berrios allowed a solo home run to Alex Bregman in the first inning but held the Astros scoreless thereafter until the seventh inning. He was particularly efficient, needing only 88 pitches to retire 21 batters, highlighted by 20 called strikes. After being somewhat prone to blowup outings last season -- he allowed five or more earned runs seven times last season -- Berrios has allowed more than three innings in only start this campaign. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, likely to come Tuesday at Toronto.
