Berrios (1-1) earned the win Tuesday versus the Pirates after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He had six strikeouts and three walks.

The right-hander had a rough start to the season as he allowed five runs Opening Day, but he surrendered only three runs on seven hits over his past two outings. Berrios has a 4.80 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 13:6 K:BB through three starts this season, and he next lines up to pitch Sunday at Kansas City.