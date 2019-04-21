Twins' Jose Berrios: Grabs win despite three homers

Berrios (3-1) earned the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader at Baltimore by giving up four runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Berrios managed to get the win despite allowing 12 baserunners and three home runs, as Minnesota's offense picked him up with a three-run sixth inning. The 24-year-old lines up to face the Orioles again next weekend and has a 2.97 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings through five starts.