Twins' Jose Berrios: Hit hard again
Berrios (2-3) allowed four earned runs on five hits while walking three without recording a strikeout across three innings to take the loss Sunday against the Reds.
Berrios avoided the long ball but was tagged for three doubles, with the result being his second consecutive poor outing. The Reds were aggressive in their approach at the plate against him, as he threw 60 pitches with only six called strikes and four swinging strikes. Through six starts, Berrios has allowed at least four earned runs in three of his starts, but allowed zero earned runs across 23 innings in his other three outings.
