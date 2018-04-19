Berrios (2-1) worked seven scoreless innings Wednesday, striking out five and allowing three hits in the win over the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.

Berrios matched zeroes with Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco through seven innings before the bullpens took over in what turned out to be a 16-inning affair. The 23-year-old could've potentially gone deeper, as he sat at just 84 pitches when he came out. It was also the third straight start he didn't issue a free pass, putting his K:BB at a ridiculous 29:1. One poor start against Seattle is all that's working against his ratios -- though his ERA and WHIP still sit at a minuscule 1.63 and 0.58, respectively -- but he's gone at least seven shutout innings in his other three starts. He'll look to stay hot when he takes the hill Monday against the Yankees.