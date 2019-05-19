Twins' Jose Berrios: Inefficient in no-decision

Berrios allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out six in 4.2 innings, taking a no-decision in Saturday's 18-4 win over the Mariners.

Berrios allowed too many baserunners, exiting with 105 pitches and just an out away from being in line for the win. The right-hander remains at 6-2 with a 3.39 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 10 starts this season. He's struck out 60 batters in 63.2 innings. Berrios is expected to take his next turn versus the White Sox on Friday.