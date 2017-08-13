Berrios (10-5) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Tigers.

Berrios was rocked for five runs in the first inning, including a grand slam off the bat of James McCann, but he avoided taking the loss because the offense had his deficit erased by the third inning. He's allowed at least four runs in three of his past four outings, and his ERA has jumped from 3.50 to 4.27 in the process. He's clearly a pitcher who's trending downward after pitching extremely well in May and June. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Indians.