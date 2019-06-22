Twins' Jose Berrios: Leaves with blister

Berrios was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Royals due to a blister on his right ring finger, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Berrios threw seven scoreless innings but allowed the first two batters to reach base in the eighth before leaving with the injury. Both runners would come around to score, as would another batter later in the inning, condemning Berrios to a no-decision despite his strong outing. It remains to be seen whether or not the blister will put his next start at risk.