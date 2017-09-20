Berrios (12-8) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks across 3.1 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Berrios held his own through the first three frames, but he ran his pitch count up while allowing two runs on two hits and a walk before his removal with one out in the fourth. He threw just eight first-pitch strikes to 19 batters and struggled to work from behind in the count. Berrios was coming off a pair of solid outings, with Tuesday representing the first time he didn't complete five innings in a start since early August. He will look to get back on track Sunday against the Tigers.