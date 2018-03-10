Berrios gave up one run over four innings with a strikeout in Friday's spring outing. He's given up one run over 7.1 innings this spring with four strikeouts and one walk.

Berrios has looked sharp this spring as he appears poised to take a leap in performance this year. After struggling in the majors in 2016, Berrios improved last season by vastly reducing his walks (3.0 BB/9) while maintaining a solid strikeout rate (8.6 K/9) thanks largely to a 94 mph sinker with excellent late movement. He'll need to improve his performance on the road (5.17 ERA and 12 homers allowed in 15 away starts), but otherwise looks set to take the mantle as Minnesota's ace at age 23.