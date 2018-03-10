Twins' Jose Berrios: Looking sharp this spring
Berrios gave up one run over four innings with a strikeout in Friday's spring outing. He's given up one run over 7.1 innings this spring with four strikeouts and one walk.
Berrios has looked sharp this spring as he appears poised to take a leap in performance this year. After struggling in the majors in 2016, Berrios improved last season by vastly reducing his walks (3.0 BB/9) while maintaining a solid strikeout rate (8.6 K/9) thanks largely to a 94 mph sinker with excellent late movement. He'll need to improve his performance on the road (5.17 ERA and 12 homers allowed in 15 away starts), but otherwise looks set to take the mantle as Minnesota's ace at age 23.
More News
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Will pitch in relief Friday•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Battles through five innings Sunday•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Lifted early in loss to Yankees•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Continues to thrive at home•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Throws seven quality frames Saturday•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Takes seventh loss after giving up five runs•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.