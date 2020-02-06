Twins' Jose Berrios: Loses arbitration case
Berrios will make $4.025 million in 2020 after losing his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Berrios was asking for $4.4 million, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The 25-year-old made 32 starts for the Twins in 2019, posting a 3.68 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 195:51 K:BB across 200.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Trade Reaction: Betts still top-five?
Mookie Betts is still a superstar, but does his trade to the Dodgers knock him out of the top...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 81-90
This is probably where you'll want to grab your catcher, but you might be passing up bigger...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 71-80
Some players in this range are former stars hoping to rediscover their former heights; others...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 61-70
You can find ace upside in the 61-70 range in our rankings, but it comes with risk. Is it worth...