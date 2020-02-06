Play

Twins' Jose Berrios: Loses arbitration case

Berrios will make $4.025 million in 2020 after losing his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Berrios was asking for $4.4 million, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The 25-year-old made 32 starts for the Twins in 2019, posting a 3.68 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 195:51 K:BB across 200.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories