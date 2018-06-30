Twins' Jose Berrios: Mauled by Cubs on Friday
Berrios (8-6) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings while striking out two as the Twins fell 10-6 to the Cubs.
Chicago slugged four homers on the day and the right-hander served up two of them, including a sixth-inning grand slam by Addison Russell that put the Cubs ahead for good. It was Berrios' shortest outing since the end of April, but he'll still take a 3.52 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Milwaukee.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...