Twins' Jose Berrios: Mauled by Cubs on Friday

Berrios (8-6) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings while striking out two as the Twins fell 10-6 to the Cubs.

Chicago slugged four homers on the day and the right-hander served up two of them, including a sixth-inning grand slam by Addison Russell that put the Cubs ahead for good. It was Berrios' shortest outing since the end of April, but he'll still take a 3.52 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Milwaukee.