Twins' Jose Berrios: Named Opening Day starter

Berrios will start for the Twins on Opening Day.

As expected, Berrios will get the ball first for the Twins in 2019 after posting a 3.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 202:61 K:BB through 32 starts (192.1 innings) last season. The young right-hander will face the Indians at home.

