Twins' Jose Berrios: Notches 10th win

Berrios (10-7) tossed seven shutout innings Tuesday in Toronto, striking out nine en route to his 10th win of the season. He gave up four hits and one walk.

This was one of his best starts of the season, as he was in complete control throughout. Of the four hits he allowed, three were singles. With a 3.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 136 strikeouts (in 134.1 innings) and 10 wins, Berrios is performing like a borderline SP1. His next start will come Sunday in Boston.