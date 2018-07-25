Twins' Jose Berrios: Notches 10th win
Berrios (10-7) tossed seven shutout innings Tuesday in Toronto, striking out nine en route to his 10th win of the season. He gave up four hits and one walk.
This was one of his best starts of the season, as he was in complete control throughout. Of the four hits he allowed, three were singles. With a 3.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 136 strikeouts (in 134.1 innings) and 10 wins, Berrios is performing like a borderline SP1. His next start will come Sunday in Boston.
More News
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Allows six runs in no-decision•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Earns ninth win against Royals•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Saddled with loss despite quality start•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Mauled by Cubs on Friday•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Fires gem in victory•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Allows one over 6.1 innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...