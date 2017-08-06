Twins' Jose Berrios: Offense paves way to 10th win
Berrios (10-5) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters through five innings during Sunday's win over Texas.
There have been a few more ups and downs of late for the sophomore, but with 10 wins, a 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 8.3 K/9 for the campaign, Berrios remains a solid fantasy asset in all settings. He lines up for a road start against the Tigers next.
