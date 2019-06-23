Twins' Jose Berrios: On track for next start

Berrios isn't expected to miss a start due to the blister that caused him to exit Saturday's game, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Berrios still delivered seven scoreless innings before leaving the game with a pair of runners on base -- both of which game around to score -- but it appears to be a minor concern. The 25-year-old is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday and likely slots in to start Friday versus the White Sox.