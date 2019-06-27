Twins' Jose Berrios: On track to start Friday
Berrios (finger) is listed as the Twins' probable pitcher for Friday's game against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Berrios was removed early in his most recent start June 22 against the Royals due to a blister on his right ring finger, but his inclusion in the Twins' pitching schedule for the series in Chicago implies he was able to throw without any discomfort earlier this week. Since he'll also be returning to action on five days' rest rather than his normal four, Berrios isn't expected to face any strict limitations with his pitch count.
