Berrios (0-1) took the loss in Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati, hurling five innings and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six.

Berrios' second start of the season was a vast improvement over his initial outing, during which he gave up five runs across four innings. However, the right-hander was overmatched by a dominant Shane Bieber and handed his first loss of 2020. Berrios was pulled after five innings due to racking up a hefty 96 pitches, though the only real damage against him was a third inning home run off the bat of Francisco Lindor. Berrios will look for his first win of the campaign Tuesday when he faces Pittsburgh at home in his next scheduled start.