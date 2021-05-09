Berrios didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Tigers after allowing two runs on six hits and five walks while walking one across six innings.

Berrios had to deal with 11 baserunners, but he limited the damage to just two runs and posted his first quality start since Opening Day. The five walks represent a season-high mark for the right-hander, but other than that, he remains effective every time he steps on the mound and owns a 3.49 ERA across 38.2 innings. He's expected to take the ball next week at home against the Athletics.