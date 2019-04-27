Twins' Jose Berrios: Records fourth victory
Berrios (4-1) struck out eight and was credited with the win in the Twins' 9-2 win over the Orioles on Saturday after pitching six innings allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks.
Berrios allowed single runs in the fourth and fifth innings on RBI singles to Rio Ruiz and Hanser Alberto. The 24-year-old has won his last three starts and has pitched at least six innings in each of his six starts this season. Berrios has a 2.97 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP and lines up to face the Astros in his next start at home Thursday.
