Berrios (4-2) pitched five innings in game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in a 6-3 win over the Angels.

Berrios was spotted a four-run lead before he took the mound thanks to a Miguel Sano first inning grand slam and, although he didn't pitch amazing, did his part to secure a team win. After allowing all three earned runs in the game's first two innings, Berrios retired eleven straight Halos to complete the outing. His 3.91 ERA is indicative of a decent yet unspectacular season thus far.