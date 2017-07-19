Twins' Jose Berrios: Rights ship Wednesday to pick up W
Berrios (9-3) tallied his ninth victory of the season Wednesday, allowing just one run on six hits and a pair of walks in 6.2 innings pitched. He also struck out five.
The young starter had a relatively stress-free outing, although he did load the bases in the second inning due to a pair of walks. He also beaned a couple Yankees, but beyond that he pounded the zone, finding the strike zone with 65 of his 108 pitches. After struggling in his past few starts, Berrios' ERA now sits at a solid 3.50 mark and he's nearly striking out one batter per inning on the season. He'll look to maintain this strong showing in his upcoming start Monday against the white-hot Dodgers.
More News
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Struggles again Friday•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Captures eighth win despite allowing four runs•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Allows five runs Saturday•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Takes second loss•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Goes eight again for seventh win•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Completes eight innings in win•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....