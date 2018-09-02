Twins' Jose Berrios: Roughed up by Texas
Berrios (11-10) allowed five earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six across four innings to take the loss Sunday against the Rangers.
Berrios struggled with his control and the longball on Sunday, with all three of the hits he allowed going for home runs. Homers have become a concern for him of late, as he has now allowed seven in his last 21.2 innings pitched spanning five starts. While his overall numbers still look respectable, Berrios has a 4.71 ERA across 40.1 post All-Star break innings.
