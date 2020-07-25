Berrios did not factor into the decision against the White Sox on Friday, throwing four innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one.

Berrios had no issue getting the ball over the plate -- 52 of his 75 pitches were strikes -- but he struggled deceiving Chicago hitters, registering only one strikeout while giving up three extra-base hits in his four innings of work. Yoan Moncada was responsible for much of the damage, setting up Chicago's first run with a double in the first inning and torching Berrios for a three-run homer in the following frame. The consolation for Berrios is that opposing starter Lucas Giolito was knocked around even more frequently, allowing Minnesota to emerge with the win and Berrios to walk away with a no-decision. The right-hander will look for a more effective outing when he faces off against St. Louis on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.