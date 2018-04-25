Berrios (2-2) allowed five earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out seven across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Yankees.

Berrios suffered his worst start of the season, with the damage coming in large part from surrendering two home runs. Tuesday's start marked the first time that he surrendered multiple walks or home runs, indicating just how dominant he had been through his first four starts. There's no reason for concern about Berrios in future starts, as this rough outing came against one of the most potent offenses in the league.