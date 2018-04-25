Twins' Jose Berrios: Roughed up in the Bronx
Berrios (2-2) allowed five earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out seven across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Yankees.
Berrios suffered his worst start of the season, with the damage coming in large part from surrendering two home runs. Tuesday's start marked the first time that he surrendered multiple walks or home runs, indicating just how dominant he had been through his first four starts. There's no reason for concern about Berrios in future starts, as this rough outing came against one of the most potent offenses in the league.
More News
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Holds Cleveland scoreless•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Game will happen despite power outage•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Starting Wednesday vs. Indians•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Shuts out White Sox•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Stumbles against M's on Saturday•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Stellar in Sunday victory•
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...