Twins' Jose Berrios: Saddled with loss despite quality start
Berrios fell to 8-7 on the season after tossing seven innings against the Brewers on Wednesday. He allowed three runs on five hits and a pair of walks, striking out three batters.
All three of the Brewers' runs came on solo homers, with Travis Shaw grabbing one in the second inning and Brad Miller and Nate Orf getting theirs in the seventh. Berrios got the quality start, but it wasn't enough for the Twins to win the game, as they scored just two runs. He'll next take the hill Monday against the Royals.
