Twins' Jose Berrios: Secures second victory
Berrios (2-1) notched the win by allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.2 innings Sunday against Detroit.
The Tigers got to Berrios for two runs in the second inning, but he wouldn't allow another run to score. He's held opposing teams to three or fewer runs in each of his first four outings of the 2019 season and sports a 2.30 ERA and 0.73 WHIP with a 28:5 K:BB over 27.1 frames. Berrios' next start is scheduled for Friday in Baltimore.
More News
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Tough loss to swallow•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Solid effort in no-decision•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Dominant in first start•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Tosses gem, notches win vs. Chicago•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Gives up five in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...