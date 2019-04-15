Twins' Jose Berrios: Secures second victory

Berrios (2-1) notched the win by allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.2 innings Sunday against Detroit.

The Tigers got to Berrios for two runs in the second inning, but he wouldn't allow another run to score. He's held opposing teams to three or fewer runs in each of his first four outings of the 2019 season and sports a 2.30 ERA and 0.73 WHIP with a 28:5 K:BB over 27.1 frames. Berrios' next start is scheduled for Friday in Baltimore.