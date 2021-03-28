Berrios gave up three runs on two home runs over 4.1 innings in his final spring start. He finished spring with a 3.50 ERA. "He's at the top of his game right now," manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "... He is ready to take the mound and go out there and win a ballgame in his first start."

Berrios threw 65 pitches which was his goal to be ready for his first start. He'll make his regular season debut Saturday at Milwuakee.