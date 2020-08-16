Berrios (1-3) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander fought his control again, throwing only 50 of 84 pitches for strikes, but he was locked a 1-1 tie until he threw a changeup to Whit Merrifield in the fourth inning that caught too much of the plate and got deposited in the seats. Berrios has issued at least three free passes in three straight starts, a baffling display from a pitcher who posted a 6.1 percent walk rate last year, and it's led to a 5.92 ERA and a 24:13 K:BB through 24.1 innings. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing Friday, a road rematch with the Royals.