Twins' Jose Berrios: Sharp in no-decision
Berrios did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in the loss to the Tigers.
Niko Goodrum took Berrios deep for a solo jack in the second inning, but the 24-year-old was otherwise sharp in this one and left in line for his eighth win. It's been a bit of an up-and-down season for the righty, but he seems to have found his form again of late with five quality starts in his last six outings. Berrios will take a 3.51 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and an impressive 91:15 K:BB across 89.2 innings into a difficult home tilt Tuesday against the Red Sox.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.