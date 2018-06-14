Twins' Jose Berrios: Sharp in no-decision

Berrios did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in the loss to the Tigers.

Niko Goodrum took Berrios deep for a solo jack in the second inning, but the 24-year-old was otherwise sharp in this one and left in line for his eighth win. It's been a bit of an up-and-down season for the righty, but he seems to have found his form again of late with five quality starts in his last six outings. Berrios will take a 3.51 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and an impressive 91:15 K:BB across 89.2 innings into a difficult home tilt Tuesday against the Red Sox.