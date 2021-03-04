Berrios threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his spring debut Thursday, reaching 95 mph on the radar gun. Berrios changed his offseason workouts to be less rigorous early in the offseason to have him prepared for the longer season, MLB.com reports.

Berrios struggled in the second half of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, so he'll need to avoid fades in longer seasons to reach his stated goal of more than 200 innings. Either way, his outing Thursday showed he's in near regular season form at this point.