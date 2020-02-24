Twins' Jose Berrios: Sharp in spring debut
Berrios threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts in Sunday's spring training win over Toronto. He reached 95 miles per hour with his fastball, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Twins are making plans to reduce his workouts during the season in order to try to give him more endurance in the second half after he struggled after the All-Star break for a second consecutive season (He had a 5.83 ERA over his last eight starts in 2019). Berrios looks set to remain a steady presence at the top of the Minnesota rotation and could take a leap forward if he can avoid another late-season decline.
