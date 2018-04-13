Berrios (2-1) got the win in a dominant showing against the White Sox on Thursday, giving up three hits over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking none in Minnesota's 4-0 victory.

After giving up five runs against the Mariners in his last outing, Berrios was brilliant in this one, baffling the White Sox to the tune of 11 punch-outs on 99 pitches. The dud against Seattle hasn't put a dent in what has been a ridiculous start for the 23-year-old right-hander, who now sports a 2.18 ERA and a microscopic 0.63 WHIP in part thanks to a stellar 24:1 K:BB through his first 20.1 innings. It's still too early to declare this a breakout campaign but if Berrios continues to light it up like this, he could very well be headed for one.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories