Berrios (2-1) got the win in a dominant showing against the White Sox on Thursday, giving up three hits over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking none in Minnesota's 4-0 victory.

After giving up five runs against the Mariners in his last outing, Berrios was brilliant in this one, baffling the White Sox to the tune of 11 punch-outs on 99 pitches. The dud against Seattle hasn't put a dent in what has been a ridiculous start for the 23-year-old right-hander, who now sports a 2.18 ERA and a microscopic 0.63 WHIP in part thanks to a stellar 24:1 K:BB through his first 20.1 innings. It's still too early to declare this a breakout campaign but if Berrios continues to light it up like this, he could very well be headed for one.