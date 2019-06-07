Twins' Jose Berrios: Six one-run innings in victory
Berrios (8-2) tossed six one-run innings to earn the win Thursday against Cleveland, allowing two hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Berrios was outstanding on the day, allowing just three baserunners as he induced 10 groundball outs and threw 69 percent of his pitches for strikes. The only significant damage against him came on a solo home run in the fifth inning, although he enjoyed a lead at the time. Berrios has a 2-0 record to go along with three quality starts over his last three outings and will look to keep it rolling in his next start at home against the Mariners.
