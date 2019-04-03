Twins' Jose Berrios: Solid effort in no-decision

Berrios didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Royals, allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings while striking out four.

The right-hander is now 2-for-2 in quality starts to begin the season, although Berrios wasn't as dominant in this one as he was in the Twins' opener. He threw 59 of 86 pitches for strikes but also gave up some hard contact, including a monster home run to right-center field by Ryan O'Hearn. Berrios will face a tougher test in his next start, on the road Sunday against Bryce Harper and the Phillies.