Twins' Jose Berrios: Solid effort in seventh win

Berrios (7-2) picked up the win in Friday's 11-4 rout of the White Sox, giving up four runs (one earned) on nine hits over 6.2 innings while striking out four.

Some shaky defense allowed Chicago to post a four-spot in the second inning and briefly take the lead, but Berrios bounced back and put up goose eggs the rest of the way as he let the Minnesota offense get to work. As per usual the right-hander attacked the strike zone all night, throwing 74 of 98 pitches for strikes, and he'll carry a 3.20 ERA and 64:11 K:BB through 70.1 innings into his next outing Thursday in Tampa Bay.