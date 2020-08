Berrios gave up three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Wednesday.

The biggest hit against Berrios was a three-run blast from Jose Ramirez in the third inning. Wednesday was the second time in seven starts Berrios has allowed more than 10 baserunners. The righty has a 4.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB in 36 innings this season. He's expected to make his next start Monday versus the White Sox.