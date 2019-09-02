Twins' Jose Berrios: Start bumped back

Berrios will now start Wednesday in Boston instead of Tuesday as originally expected, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The reason for the switch isn't immediately clear. Randy Dobnak will get the start Tuesday. Berrios loses out on a potential two-start week this week but could get one next week, possibly pitching Tuesday against the Washington and Sunday against Cleveland.

More News
Our Latest Stories