Twins' Jose Berrios: Starting Wednesday vs. Indians
Berrios will start Wednesday's game against the Indians in Puerto Rico.
The Twins' pitching schedule has been in flux after the entire three-game series this weekend against the White Sox was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota, but Berrios was always believed to be in line for a start either Tuesday or Wednesday in Puerto Rico, his native country. He'll take the hill for the second game of the two-game set, resulting in Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson getting their next starts pushed back to next weekend.
