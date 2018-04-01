Berrios (1-0) threw nine shutout innings and gave up three hits and a walk while striking out six batters in Sunday's victory over the Orioles.

Berrios made his first start of the season Sunday and wasted no time to put on an outstanding performance. Per Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, this was the first complete game of the 23-year-old's career. While his six strikeouts didn't quite reflect last season's 8.6 K/9, Berrios is on track to improve after posting a 3.89 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 2017. He'll return to the mound Saturday when the Twins host the Mariners.