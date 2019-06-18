Twins' Jose Berrios: Strikes out 10 in loss
Berrios (8-3) gave up one run on five hits and no walks while striking out 10 through eight innings, taking the loss against the Red Sox on Monday.
Berrios allowed three straight hits to start the game to allow his only run, but proceeded to dominate the rest of his outing with 19 swinging strikes. The 25-year old continued his consistency with his fifth straight quality start and has a 1.85 in that span. Berrios will look to keep rolling in his next start Saturday against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
