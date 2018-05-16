Berrios (4-4) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out 10 over 7.1 innings against the Cardinals.

Berrios allowed just a pair of singles in the third inning and induced 16 swings and misses, as he looked sharp from start to finish in this one. It's been boom-or-bust thus far for Berrios -- he's gone at least seven innings with either zero or one run allowed in four starts, but has allowed at least four earned in his five others with seven homers against in those starts. The inconsistency can be a bit frustrating at times, but when he's in control the returns have been terrific so far. He'll look the carry the momentum into another strong start Monday against the Tigers.