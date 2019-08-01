Twins' Jose Berrios: Strikes out 11 in win

Berrios (10-5) allowed two hits and struck out 11 through seven scoreless innings to take the win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Berrios was incredibly efficient, taking only 81 pitches to get through seven innings and gathering 13 swinging strikes. The 25-year-old has a 2.80 ERA and an 8.5 K/9 and 1.9 BB/9 through 22 starts this season. Berrios will make his next start Monday against the Braves at Target Field.