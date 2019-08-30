Twins' Jose Berrios: Strikes out eight
Berrios (11-7) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the White Sox.
Berrios was given a nine-run lead early in the game and took advantage to earn his 11th win of the season. He ran into a bit of trouble in his final two frames, surrendering three runs on two extra-base hits and three singles. Still, it was a positive outing for him as he had allowed three or more earned runs in each of his past four outings -- including nine and five-run appearances -- and managed to turn in just his second quality start in his last five chances. For the season, he still owns a strong 3.57 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 163 strikeouts across 169 innings. He's likely to draw his next start Tuesday at Boston.
