Twins' Jose Berrios: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Berrios allowed seven runs (three earned) off seven hits and three walks while recording six strikeouts over 4.1 innings in Saturday's win against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

After allowing five earned runs in 24.2 innings over his first four starts following the All-Star break, Berrios has now allowed 15 earned runs in his last three outings. The 25-year-old's ERA has climbed to 3.37 this season with a 1.18 WHIP. The right-hander will try to right the ship Friday at home against the Tigers.