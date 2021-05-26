Berrios (5-2) allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Orioles.

Berrios got himself into trouble in the second inning by surrendering two singles and a walk, but he avoided being charged for the pair of runs scored due to an error by Andrelton Simmons. He had little trouble with the Orioles' lineup otherwise, and he earned his fifth win of the season. Through 10 starts, Berrios has maintained a 3.67 ERA and a strong 63:17 K:BB across 56.1 innings. He currently projects to draw his next start Monday in a rematch at Baltimore.