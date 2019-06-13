Twins' Jose Berrios: Strikes out six in no-decision

Berrios gave up one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out six through 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Wednesday.

Berrios was hittable and gave up a solo home run, but he continuously worked his way out of trouble and forced 14 swinging strikes in the quality start. He also limited the hard contact with an average exit velocity of 84 MPH. The 25-year-old is 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA and an 8.4 K/9 through 14 starts this season. Berrios will take on the Red Sox in his next start Monday at Target Field.