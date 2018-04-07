Berrios (1-1) took the loss against the Mariners on Saturday, giving up five runs on six hits over 4.2 innings while striking out seven.

He actually held Seattle hitless through the first three innings, but the chilly conditions -- the temperature at first pitch was 27 degrees, a record low for an MLB game in Minnesota -- eventually got to Berrios. The 23-year-old still has an impressive 13:1 K:BB through his first 13.2 innings this season, and he'll look to rebound Thursday at home against the White Sox.