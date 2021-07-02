Berrios allowed four runs (three earned) on 10 hits and one walk while striking out none across five innings Thursday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Berrios clearly lacked his best stuff as he surrendered a season-high 10 hits and generated only five swinging strikes on 89 pitches. Even so, he battled to keep the Twins in the game and came away with a no decision rather than a loss. Prior to this outing, he had recorded three consecutive quality starts, which provides hope that his next outing will bring better results. On the campaign, Berrios now has a 3.52 ERA with 96 strikeouts across 94.2 innings.