Twins' Jose Berrios: Surrenders six earned runs
Berrios (11-8) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Twins.
Berrios had his start ruined by Mookie Betts, who accounted for four of his earned runs on two homers -- both of which came within the first two frames. Berrios did settle in from there, holding the Red Sox scoreless until the sixth frame. After pacing towards a sub-3.00 ERA through July, he has allowed at least three earned runs in five consecutive outings, including blowup performances of nine, five and six earned runs in that span. That has inflated his season-long ERA to 3.78, nearly a run higher than his 2.80 mark on July 31. Berrios will look to get back on track in his next appearance, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Washington.
